NASCAR Returning to Texas Motor Speedway July 18-19 With O’Reilly Auto Parts 500

NASCAR announced it's returning to Texas Thursday with three races at Texas Motor Speedway for next month, ending the four-month break due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The O'Reilly Auto Parts 500 NASCAR weekend will now take place July 18-19 with an Xfinity series race and a Gander Trucks race on Saturday and a Cup race on Sunday. The Xfinity race and Cup race will be broadcast on NBCSN while the Gander Trucks race will be broadcast on FS1.

The races will be in the homestretch in advance of the NASCAR playoffs.

On Wednesday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said stadiums could proceed with events with fans in attendance provided the attendance is kept at 50% of capacity.

The speedway said in a news release they are currently working on a plan to determine the size and scope of the number of fans who can attend the races that weekend.

"We couldn't be happier to have NASCAR racing back at Texas Motor Speedway for the 24th consecutive season," said Eddie Gossage, President and General Manager of Texas Motor Speedway. "Our first choice is always to open the grandstands, suites and infield to our race fans. We currently don't have any information to share about if fans will be able to attend but we are working on the issue with the state of Texas to make sure we comply with their direction."

For those who have tickets to any of those races, hold onto them and pay close attention to www.texasmotorspeedway.com. That's where you will find all the information you will need on what to do with them."