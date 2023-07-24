NASCAR Power Rankings: Denny Hamlin, Kyle Larson stand pat after Pocono drama

If you just looked at the Pocono Raceway results on Sunday, you might not think anything out of the ordinary happened – Denny Hamlin just won his record-setting seventh race at the track, right? Well, there’s more to it.

The HighPoint.com 400 had everything, from drivers angry at safety workers to a driver throwing a helmet on the track, a handful of wrecks, a late-race incident while battling for the win and a post-race scuffle on pit road.

But, yes, Hamlin did cross the line first to earn his 50th career win – becoming just the 15th driver to reach that mark. He’s now tied with Junior Johnson for the most wins by a driver without a championship.

Denny Hamlin wins his 50th race and gets BOOED! #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/NHv4EAKYsU — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) July 23, 2023

The regular season is nearing its conclusion, with five races remaining and still five playoff spots up for grabs as the series heads to Richmond Raceway this week.

Who’s the driver to beat after Pocono? Here’s our latest NASCAR power rankings before the next race at Richmond (Sunday, July 30, 3 p.m. ET, USA Network, NBCSports.com):

1. Martin Truex Jr.

Last week: 1

It was almost back-to-back wins for MTJ, as he led 20 laps, earned 10 stage points and finished third. Truex had the freshest tires among the frontrunners late in the race but just couldn’t get past the leaders. Richmond is another great track for the No. 19, with three wins in the last eight races there.

2. Denny Hamlin

Last week: 2

In both of Hamlin’s wins this season, he’s been involved in a controversial finish with Kyle Larson. And while Larson got the wrong end of things in both instances, the two moves were not created equal. Pocono, unlike Kansas, included contact between the drivers where Hamlin forced Larson up into the wall. Fans at the track seemed to agree, based on their jeers during Hamlin’s celebration, but the 42-year-old veteran will happily take home trophy No. 50.

3. William Byron

Last week: 3

For the second straight race, Byron showed speed early before fading at the finish. He led a race-high 60 laps but finished 14th. While on one hand it’s encouraging to be capable of leading laps and running up front, it’s definitely worth noting how poorly the final stage unfolded.

4. Kyle Larson

Last week: 4

Larson’s race was hectic even before the finish with Hamlin. He spun and hit the wall in Stage 2, then used some strategy to somehow win the very same stage. With nothing to lose in the end, Larson took two tires and assumed the lead late in the race to nearly steal the win. Understandably, the 2021 champion was none too pleased after the finish.

5. Joey Logano

Last week: 6

Logano’s finished 35th and moved up a spot in the power rankings? Let me explain. For the vast majority of this season, the No. 22 has been running outside the top 10 and salvaging mediocre results. But for two straight races now, Logano showed legitimate race-winning speed. That’s more important than finishing races right now with Logano already locked into the playoffs.

A BIG crash at Pocono involving Joey Logano and Daniel Suarez!



📺: @USANetwork pic.twitter.com/Ax8ngWWP4f — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) July 23, 2023

6. Kyle Busch

Last week: 5

After seven straight top-10s, the No. 8 hasn’t been able to stay off the wall for two straight weeks. Busch followed up his last-place result at New Hampshire with a 21st-place run at Pocono. He finished 14th at Richmond in the spring but does have six career wins at the track.

7. Christopher Bell

Last week: 7

Bell recovered from a spin at the end of Stage 2 to finish sixth – his best finish in a race since May 1. Richmond could be another strong run for Bell, who has four top-fives, five top-10s and a 5.7 average finish in six career starts at the Virginia short track.

8. Ryan Blaney

Last week: 9

After taking the lead for two laps early in the final stage, Blaney dropped a cylinder and his day was essentially over. With the car not at full strength, the best Blaney could do was limp home in 30th. But, along with his teammate Logano, it’s clear that Team Penske is starting to bring faster cars to the track each week as the playoffs draw closer.

9. Ross Chastain

Last week: 8

It’s strange to have a race with so many drivers angry and none of them involving Chastain. He’s been the punching bag for the last two seasons, but the No. 1 wasn’t really quick enough to be in the mix at Pocono. Chastain finished 13th, his fourth straight result outside the top-10 since winning at Nashville.

10. Kevin Harvick

Last week: first four out

Consecutive fourth-place finishing for the No. 4 Ford. Harvick is getting hot at the right time, with the next two races at tracks where he is the defending winner (Richmond, Michigan). Even if Harvick doesn’t win before the playoffs, he’s likely a lock to make it based on points.

First four out: Brad Keselowski, Tyler Reddick, Chase Elliott, Chris Buescher