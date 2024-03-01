NASCAR in Las Vegas preview: Entry list, watch info, TV schedule, drivers to watch

After a pair of wild-card races to open the season, NASCAR is rolling the dice in Sin City.

Last week, Daniel Suárez won at Atlanta in a three-wide photo finish. Before that, William Byron claimed the Daytona 500 by narrowly holding off his teammate.

What’s in store for Las Vegas? It could be a return to normalcy.

Las Vegas Motor Speedway will be the first non-drafting track of the season, where drivers rely less on others and are forced to wheel their own cars to the best of their abilities. The results in Nevada will likely be more indicative of the rest of the season than what we saw in Daytona and Atlanta – each of the Championship 4 drivers last year won at a 1.5-mile track comparable to LVMS.

Here’s everything you need to know for the 2024 Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas:

NASCAR at Las Vegas entry list

Thirty-seven drivers will race in Las Vegas – the 34 full-timers, plus three others.

Kaz Grala will drive the No. 15 for Rick Ware Racing as he continues his part-time effort this season. Elsewhere, veteran J.J. Yeley is teaming up with NY Racing to race the No. 44 for the first time this year. Then there’s 22-year-old Derek Kraus, who will make his Cup debut in the No. 16 for Kaulig Racing.

Here’s the full entry list for Las Vegas:

Car number Driver name Team name Sponsor 1 Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing Kubota 2 Austin Cindric Team Penske Discount Tire 3 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing BetMGM 4 Josh Berry Stewart-Haas Racing Mobil 1 5 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports HendrickCars.com 6 Brad Keselowski RFK Racing Solomon Plumbing 7 Corey LaJoie Spire Motorsports USANA 8 Kyle Busch Richard Childress Racing BetMGM 9 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports LLumar 10 Noah Gragson Stewart-Haas Racing Fanttik 11 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing Sport Clips 12 Ryan Blaney Team Penske Menards/Pennzoil 14 Chase Briscoe Stewart-Haas Racing Mahindra Tractors 15 Kaz Grala Rick Ware Racing N29 Capital Partners 16 Derek Kraus Kaulig Racing Western States Flooring 17 Chris Buescher RFK Racing Fastenal 19 Martin Truex Jr. Joe Gibbs Racing Reser's Fine Foods 20 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing Interstate Batteries 21 Harrison Burton Wood Brothers Racing Motorcraft/Quick Lane 22 Joey Logano Team Penske Pennzoil 23 Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing Columbia Sportswear 24 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports Z by HP 31 Daniel Hemric Kaulig Racing South Point Hotel & Casino 34 Michael McDowell Front Row Motorsports Love's RV Stops 38 Todd Gilliland Front Row Motorsports gener8tor 41 Ryan Preece Stewart-Haas Racing Haas Tooling 42 John Hunter Nemechek Legacy Motor Club Albertson's 43 Erik Jones Legacy Motor Club Dollar Tree 44 J.J. Yeley NY Racing Urban Youth Racing School 45 Tyler Reddick 23XI Racing Monster Energy 47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. JTG Daugherty Racing Smith's/Tree Top 48 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports Ally Financial 51 Justin Haley Rick Ware Racing Ohanafy 54 Ty Gibbs Joe Gibbs Racing He Gets Us 71 Zane Smith Spire Motorsports Focused Health 77 Carson Hocevar Spire Motorsports Premier Security 99 Daniel Suárez Trackhouse Racing Freeway Insurance

When is the NASCAR race this weekend at Las Vegas?

The Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas is set for Sunday, March 3, at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Before the race, there will be practice and qualifying sessions. The 37-car field will be split into two groups (found here), with each group practicing for 20 minutes on Saturday.

Qualifying will start immediately after practice. Each car from the two groups will make one lap in the first round, with the five fastest cars on single-lap speed in each group advancing to the final round. In the final round, the remaining drivers each get one lap to set the top 10 starting order, with positions 11 through 37 are set based on first round times.

NASCAR TV schedule this weekend at Las Vegas

Saturday, March 2 (FS1 and streaming online)

Sunday, March 3 (FOX, FS1 and streaming online)

NASCAR RaceDay: 2 p.m. ET, FS1, FOXSports.com

NASCAR RaceDay: 3 p.m. ET, FOX, FOXSports.com

Pennzoil 400: 3:30 p.m. ET, FOX, FOXSports.com

NASCAR Las Vegas past winners, race history

There are eight former Las Vegas winners who will race on Sunday, including defending spring LVMS winner William Byron. Kyle Larson is the most recent winner at LVMS, taking home the checkered flag in last October’s playoff race.

While both of those drivers have had success in Sin City, several former champions have dominated in the desert. Brad Keselowski and Joey Logano each have three Vegas wins apiece, while Martin Truex Jr. joins Larson as a two-time winner.

The other Las Vegas past winners include Kyle Busch (2009), Denny Hamlin (2021) and Alex Bowman (2022).

NASCAR at Las Vegas favorites, drivers to watch

As you could see from the past winners, it takes an elite driver to win at Las Vegas. Six of the eight active winners are former champions, and the two non-champions are perennial contenders (Byron and Hamlin).

When looking at the spring Las Vegas race, though, two organizations have typically commendeered victory lane: Team Penske and Hendrick Motorsports.

A Penske or Hendrick driver has won the last five spring races and six of the last eight. Hendrick is on a run of three straight with three different drivers (Larson ‘21, Bowman ‘22, Byron ‘23), while Logano won the two years before them.

The active drivers with the best career average finish at LVMS include Larson (9.9 in 15 starts), Truex (10.0 in 24 starts), Logano (10.0 in 21 starts) and Busch (10.6 in 25 starts). For non-winners, Ryan Blaney (12.0 in 15 starts), Tyler Reddick (15.0 in eight starts) and Austin Dillon (15.9 in 17 starts) lead the way.

