NASCAR at Nashville Schedule: How to Watch, TV, Odds, Favorites

After the first and only off weekend of the 2022 season, NASCAR is gearing up for the final 20 races of the year.

To begin the final stretch, the Cup Series will visit Nashville Superspeedway for a 300-lap battle. Kyle Larson will look to defend his crown after winning the first race in the Music City last June.

Music City is gonna get LOUD.@NASCAR is back on @NBCSports this weekend, with the Cup Series race at @NashvilleSuperS this Sunday at 5P ET on @NBC and @peacockTV. pic.twitter.com/vsp9RJ9JSM — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) June 20, 2022

Will Larson repeat, or will another driver raise the prized guitar? Here’s everything you need to know about the Ally 400 at Nashville:

Nashville entry list

Thirty-six drivers are on the Nashville entry list. Up to 40 cars can qualify for a race, so all 36 entrants will race on Sunday. Here's the full list:

When is the NASCAR Nashville race?

This race weekend features a practice and qualifying session before the race on Sunday.

Practice for all 36 drivers will take place on Friday at 6:30 p.m. ET. For qualifying on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. ET, the drivers will be split into two groups and each driver will make one single lap. The five fastest drivers in each group advance to the final round, where the 10 finalists will run another lap to determine the pole winner.

The Ally 400 begins at 5 p.m. ET on Sunday, June 26.

How to watch NASCAR this weekend

Nashville marks the beginning of NBC’s TV coverage for this season, with NBC and USA Network airing the final 20 races of the 2022 NASCAR season.

Practice and qualifying coverage on Friday and Saturday, respectively, will be on USA Network. Sunday’s coverage will begin at 4 p.m. ET with Countdown to Green on Peacock. The race will start at 5 p.m. ET, airing on NBC and Peacock.

Coverage before, during and after Sunday’s race can be streamed online here and on the NBC Sports app.

NASCAR standings entering Nashville

Nashville is the 17th of 26 regular season races, as the postseason is looming. Only 16 drivers make the playoffs, and drivers secure a berth by winning a race or scoring the most points among non-winners. Here’s a look at the current playoff standings, where winners are locked in and non-winners are fighting for every point:

Ross Chastain , 520 points, 2 wins Joey Logano , 506 points, 2 wins William Byron , 466 points, 2 wins Denny Hamlin , 325 points, 2 wins Chase Elliott , 536 points, 1 win Kyle Busch , 513 points, 1 win Kyle Larson , 476 points, 1 win Alex Bowman , 460 points, 1 win Chase Briscoe , 386 points, 1 win Daniel Suarez , 366 points, 1 win Austin Cindric , 362 points, 1 win Kurt Busch , 355 points, 1 win Ryan Blaney, 511 points Martin Truex Jr., 481 points Christopher Bell, 444 points Aric Almirola, 423 points

Kevin Harvick, 416 points Tyler Reddick, 381 points Austin Dillon, 376 points Erik Jones, 368 points

Which active drivers have won at Nashville?

Sunday will be just the second Cup race at Nashville, so there’s only been one past winner: Larson last year.

Kyle Busch, Brad Keselowski, Harvick and Logano all won Xfinity Series races at Nashville, as NASCAR’s second-tier series has run 22 prior races at the track.

NASCAR Nashville betting odds, favorites, predictions

It’s difficult to handicap Nashville because 2021 was the inaugural race at the 1.33-mile oval.

Larson dominated last year, leading 264 of 300 lasts en route to victory. Chastain, Byron, Almirola and Harvick rounded out the top five. Elliott led the second-most laps (13), but he finished 38th after his finish was disqualified for having loose lug nuts.

Here are some of the favorites to win at Nashville, courtesy of our partner, PointsBet:

Kyle Larson, +560

Kyle Busch, +800

Ross Chastain, +850

Chase Elliott, +900

Denny Hamlin, +1100

Ryan Blaney, +1100

Joey Logano, +1200

William Byron, +1300

Martin Truex Jr., +1300

Tyler Reddick, +1600

Alex Bowman, +1800

Christopher Bell, +1800

Kevin Harvick, +2500

Kurt Busch, +2500

Daniel Suarez, +3000

Aric Almirola, +4000

Brad Keselowski, +9000

