My New Favorite Baller: How NBA and WNBA basketball stars give back

Some things are bigger than basketball.

Stars of the WNBA and NBA are well known for their on-court abilities, but there's more to the people who many view as superheroes. From foundations supporting teachers to bringing awareness to important issues, these basketball players all have unique backstories that help make them special humans — not just athletes.

Through a series of interviews with NBC, we learned more about how players are making a difference in their communities.

Ariel Atkins Foundation gives Chicago Sky star a platform to support others

Why Chicago Sky’s Ariel Atkins started her own foundation to support teachers and empower those who shape youth lives.

Dallas, Texas-born Ariel Atkins began her foundation in 2023 with the goal of supporting teachers around the country as a way to improve education.

The Chicago Sky star said she was inspired by her sister Jessica, who formerly worked as an educator and struggled to gain access to the resources she needed to properly run a classroom.

"'How can we actually help these kids year round and really supplement some things that they're not able to just get?'" Atkins said she wondered before designing her foundation. "We've got to take care of the people that are taking care of the kids ... Our goal and our job is to give our resources for people that support youth."

Coming May 20: Cameron Brink dishes on social media struggles

Cameron Brink of the Los Angeles Sparks has been committed to basketball since her unique journey began.

Brink said she dealt with jealousy and "undeserving hate" while in high school, but dealt with it by transferring schools to somewhere where she felt wanted and appreciated.

In today's age with the rise in social media usage among young people, more are susceptible to different types of bullying and hate that Brink once dealt with.

Coming May 27: A'ja Wilson opens up about dealing with dyslexia

A'ja Wilson has accomplished everything professionally.

The Las Vegas Aces star has earned every accolade imaginable: two WNBA championships, three WNBA MVP awards, two WNBA Defensive Player of the Year awards and two Olympic gold medals, to name a few.

But the 28-year-old South Carolina alum opened up about the struggle she deals with: dyslexia. Wilson's learning disability, she said, has shaped the way she's approached her life as a famous figure.

Coming June 3: Sophie Cunningham hosts basketball tournament for girls

Sophie Cunningham didn't see a lot of pro athletes when she was growing up in Columbia, Missouri.

The Indiana Fever star is giving back to her home region, now, with the Sophie Cunningham Classic — a tournament meant to inspire the next generation of basketball stars.

Inspiring the youths in an underserved area of the country, where women's basketball isn't always on the radar, is everything for the 28-year-old Missouri alum.

