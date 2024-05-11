Musa has goal, assist to propel Dallas to victory over Austin

Petar Musa scored in the first half and picked up an assist on a second-half goal by Jesús Ferreira to lead FC Dallas to a 2-1 victory over Austin FC on Saturday night.

Dallas (3-6-2) jumped on top early, using an unassisted goal by Musa to take a 1-0 lead in the 4th minute. It was the fourth netter of the season for Musa.

Ferreira used assists from Musa and rookie midfielder Patrickson Delgado to score his second goal in his fourth start and seventh appearance this season. It was the first career assist for the 20-year-old Delgado, who subbed in for Asier Illarramendi to begin the second half.

Austin (4-4-4) did not get on the scoreboard until Sebastián Driussi found the net unassisted in the 84th minute for his third goal this season and his first since scoring twice in a 4-3 victory over the San Jose Earthquakes on April 6.

Maarten Paes finished with four saves in goal for Dallas.

Brad Stuver saved one shot for Austin, which entered play with three shutouts in a row. Stuver began the day with a league-high 58 saves and his four clean sheets have him in a six-way tie for the league lead.

Dallas leads the all-time series 6-2-2. Austin is 0-4-1 in Frisco.

Austin beat visiting Dallas 2-1 on March 30 and had gone 4-1-1 since then.

Austin returns home to host the Houston Dynamo on Wednesday. Dallas travels to play the Houston Dynamo on Saturday.