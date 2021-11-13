College Football

Mordecai, Siggers Lead SMU, Mustangs Romp Past UCF

The win snapped a two-game losing streak by SMU. UCF had won three straight coming into the game.

Southern Methodist Mustangs running back Tre Siggers (4) runs to the end zone for a touchdown during the game between SMU and UCF on Nov. 13, 2021 at Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas, Texas.
George Walker/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Tanner Mordecai threw for 377 yards and three touchdowns and Tre Siggers ran for three scores as SMU crushed Central Florida 55-28 on Saturday.

Ryan O'Keefe pulled in an 18-yard pass from Mikey Keene and Parker Navarro ran in from the 6 to put UCF up 14-7 with 5:33 left in the first quarter but the Mustangs answered with 31 straight points to take a 38-14 advantage at intermission.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

Ulysses Bentley IV started the SMU run by stiff-arming his way 56 yards for a touchdown to make it 14-14 and Siggers put the Mustangs in front for good with a 10-yard run for his first score.

Bentley gained 97 yards on 14 carries for the Mustangs (8-2, 4-2 American) and Siggers added 93 on 11 carries as SMU gained 241 yards on the ground. Dylan Goffney caught 10 passes for 88 yards.

Sports Connection

Connecting you to your favorite North Texas sports teams as well as sports news around the globe.

High School Football 19 hours ago

High School Football Playoffs, Bi-District Scores and Pairings

College Football 13 mins ago

Texas Tech's 62-Yard Field Goal on Final Play Beats Iowa State

Mark-Anthony Richards ran for two touchdowns in the second half for UCF (6-4, 2-3), including a 58-yard dash early in the third quarter. Richards finished with 104 yards on eight carries.

The win snapped a two-game losing streak by SMU. UCF had won three straight coming into the game.

Click here to listen to the newest episode of Big Game Friday Morning.
Copyright Associated Press

This article tagged under:

College Footballtanner mordecaiUlysses BentleyTre Siggers
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Video Entertainment Texas Today NBCLX Submit Photos or Videos Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us