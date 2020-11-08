fc dallas

Molino's 2 Goals Help Minnesota United Beat FC Dallas

Kevin Molino #7 of Minnesota United FC kicks the ball during a game between Colorado Rapids and Minnesota United FC at Allianz Field on Oct. 28, 2020 in St Paul, Minnesota.
Jeremy Olson/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Kevin Molino scored twice, Emanuel Reynoso had a goal and two assists, and Minnesota United beat FC Dallas 3-0 on Sunday night in the regular-season finale for both teams.

Minnesota will be the No. 4 seed in the Western Conference and will host a first-round playoff game.

Molino's eighth goal of the season opened the scoring in the 17th minute. Robin Lod stepped in front of a sloppy pass by Dallas' Ryan Hollingshead and tapped it to Reynoso, who played a one-touch pass to Molino for the finish.

Minnesota (9-5-7) has won three of its last four games and is unbeaten in its last eight, dating to a 2-1 loss to Columbus on Sept. 23.

The 24-year-old Reynoso scored his first career MLS goal in the 47th minute. Lod played a roller to Reynoso at the top of the area, where he blasted a left-footer into the net.

Molino capped the scoring with a side-netter in the 79th. It was Molino's third multigoal game of the season.

Dallas (9-6-7) had won three in a row.

Dayne St. Clair, the No. 7 pick in the 2019 SuperDraft, had four saves for Minnesota, and defender Brent Kallman headed a clearance off the crossbar in the 31st minute. It was the 23-year-old St. Clair's sixth shutout of the season.

