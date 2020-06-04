MLS, FC Dallas to Return to Full Team Training

FC Dallas is now one step closer to returning to play Major League Soccer.

On Thursday, MLS lifted the moratorium placed on team training since March 12. Now, FC Dallas, along with other teams, must send an individual club plan to the MLS for review and approval to return to full-team training.

The Players Association and the MLS came to an agreement on a new collective bargaining agreement on Wednesday, clearing the path for a potential return to the 2020 season in the form of a tournament in Orlando.

FC Dallas resumed limited individual player training on May 11 that consists of a maximum of four players per field and is voluntary. But full-team training will be mandatory for all players.

First, however, the team will have to get its plan to return approved by the league and follow a long list of health and safety protocols given by the league, including but not limited to:

Players must complete a physical examination, and all players and staff must complete two COVID-19 tests 24 hours apart, 72 hours prior to the start of training, and undergo one baseline antibody (serology) test.

Players, coaches and select staff must complete COVID-19 tests every other day and only those with negative results will be allowed to attend training.

If a player or staff member tests positive, the individual will be isolated. The isolated individual will be tested again at least 24 hours later to ensure the result was not a false positive. All close contacts will be tested immediately. Contact tracing will be performed at the direction of the club’s COVID-19 task force and local authorities.

Any player or staff considered to be in a high-risk category for severe illness related to COVID-19 will not be permitted to participate in team training unless cleared by the club’s Chief Medical Officer.

FC Dallas was the first Dallas professional team among the Mavs, Rangers, Stars and Cowboys to allow individual workouts at its practice facility.