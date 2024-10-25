Who will win the World Series? Fans and experts are divided on Yankees-Dodgers showdown

As October cools the air and shortens the days, the fever pitch of baseball heats up.

This year, the Fall Classic serves up an epic showdown between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Yankees — a World Series matchup that fans and pundits have dreamed of and dreaded in equal measure for decades.

The two teams with the best records in baseball, two legendary franchises, both rich with history and controversy, will take the field to claim the 2024 World Series title. But, in the court of public opinion, the entire country is divided.

A recent survey conducted by BetOnline.ag has given us a glimpse into where fan loyalties lie.

Using geo-tagged Twitter/X data and hashtags like #RepBX, #GoYankees, #DodgersNation, and #GoDodgers, BetOnline tracked over 160,000 tweets since last Sunday night, when the World Series matchup was officially set. The results reveal a divided nation: a majority of fans from 29 states are rooting for the Yankees, while 21 states rally behind the Dodgers.

The states are based on a majority percentage, and outside of about a dozen states, the rest of the country is pretty equally divided. For comparison, 88 percent of New York believes the Yankees will win, while 73 percent of Californians think the Dodgers will win.

The Yankees may have a lead in the fan count, but it’s no landslide. Their 29-state support extends across Alabama, Florida and Texas, even reaching as far as the Midwest. Traditional Yankee haters — Red Sox country in New England — are predictably backing anyone but their pinstriped rivals.

The Dodgers, however, aren’t without allies in unexpected places. Parts of the Midwest, including Missouri and Ohio, seem to have a soft spot for L.A., perhaps hoping for some poetic justice after past playoff battles.

But here’s the kicker: this matchup pits two of the “most loved and most hated” teams in Major League Baseball against each other. Every fan with even a passing interest in baseball has an opinion on this series — some rooted in loyalty, others in sheer rivalry-fueled disdain. And so, fans from coast to coast are faced with a dilemma: root for their longtime nemesis or side with the enemy of their enemy.

When it comes to the overall sentiment, look no further than a recent poll conducted by MLB’s Twitter/X account, asking fans who they think will win the 2024 World Series. While the poll is still live, as of this publication, nearly 100,000 votes have been tallied and 70 percent of voters picked the Dodgers to hoist the trophy.

MLB.com also ran a poll amongst 50 of their top baseball analysts, and even the experts who cover baseball for 365 days out of the year were equally divided.

Twenty-seven of the 50 votes were for the Dodgers, with most of the analysts (28 out of the 50) predicting the series would go six games. Eighteen more believe the series will go the full seven games, and just four people thought the series would go five games or less, all of whom think if it does, it’s the Yankees that will come out on top.

The Bronx Bombers are a popular pick because they are led by stars like Giancarlo Stanton and the steady dominance of ace Gerrit Cole. They powered past Cleveland in the American League Championship Series, delivering clutch hits when they mattered most. Many fans believe the Yankees’ momentum — and a bit of luck — will carry them past Los Angeles.

On the other side, Dodger Nation has its own diehard supporters. Their journey to the World Series hasn’t been an easy one, but with Mookie Betts and Shohei Ohtani leading the charge, they took down the Mets in a fiery six-game NLCS performance that set records and sparked dreams of another championship.

For the states lining the West Coast, California and the Rockies, Dodgers loyalty runs deep. After all, it’s not every day that two of baseball’s brightest stars take the field together. And let’s not forget, this Dodgers team isn’t just about star power — they have the offensive depth and bullpen flexibility that’s proven critical in high-stakes series.

Players and both teams have confidence that they will win the World Series, but NBC LA asked Dodgers players what needs to happen for the Dodgers to hoist the Commissioner's Trophy when the dust settles and here's what they had to say:

Beyond the stats and the Twitter map, this matchup is about baseball’s timeless clash: East Coast vs. West Coast, old money vs. new. The Evil Empire vs. The Death Star.

The Dodgers and Yankees last met in the World Series over four decades ago, and since then, each has developed a larger-than-life identity.

Today, this World Series is as much about the fans as it is the teams on the field. Each swing of the bat will echo not just in Dodger Stadium or Yankee Stadium, but in households and sports bars across the nation, where fans will tune in to cheer, jeer and, ultimately, feel the passion that only October baseball can bring.

In a country divided by baseball allegiances, one thing is clear: this World Series will be unforgettable. Whether you’re shouting “Go Yankees!” or chanting “Let’s Go Dodgers!” one thing’s for sure — this Fall Classic will have fans on the edge of their seats, right up until the final out.