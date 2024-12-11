Boston Red Sox

Red Sox acquire ace Garrett Crochet from White Sox in blockbuster deal

Top catching prospect Kyle Teel is part of the package heading to Chicago.

By Justin Leger

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Boston Red Sox have made their first big splash of the 2024-25 MLB offseason.

The Red Sox have acquired left-hander Garrett Crochet from the Chicago White Sox in a trade that involves four of Boston's top prospects. Catcher Kyle Teel (No. 4 prospect, per SoxProspects.com), outfielder Braden Montgomery (No. 5), infielder Chase Meidroth (No. 8), and right-hander Wikelman Gonzalez (No. 18) will head to the South Side. Julian McWilliams of The Boston Globe was the first to report the blockbuster Wednesday.

>Streaming 24/7: Watch NBC 5 local news and weather for free wherever you are

Crochet has been linked to Boston in trade rumors since the start of the offseason. The 25-year-old ace was considered the top starter available on the trade market, but he'll have plenty to prove as the leader of the Red Sox rotation.

A former reliever, Crochet pitched out of the White Sox rotation for the first time in 2024 and saw encouraging results. He earned his first career All-Star nod while amassing a 3.58 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 209 strikeouts, and only 33 walks through 32 starts (146 innings). Chicago eased his workload over the second half of its 121-loss campaign. He missed the entire 2022 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

The ace potential is there, but the Red Sox will hope Crochet isn't just a one-year wonder. They're giving up four talented prospects in the deal, including the first-round draft picks in 2023 (Teel) and 2024 (Montgomery). Fortunately for Boston, the franchise still has a stacked farm system headlined by three of the league's top prospects: Roman Anthony, Marcelo Mayer and Kristian Campbell.

As of Wednesday, Crochet leads a Red Sox rotation that includes Tanner Houck, Kutter Crawford, Brayan Bello, and Lucas Giolito.

This article tagged under:

Boston Red SoxChicago White Sox
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us