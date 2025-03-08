Athletics unveil Las Vegas patch to be worn in Sacramento

Even as the Athletics prepare to play the 2024 MLB season in West Sacramento, the franchise maintains its commitment to make Las Vegas its permanent home in 2028.

On Friday, the Athletics shared a video on X, formerly known as Twitter, unveiling a "Las Vegas" patch that presumably will worn on the team's jerseys starting this season, even as the franchise calls California's capital home for the foreseeable future.

It's not just a patch, it's a promise. Las Vegas, we're coming.

The patch is part of a three-year marketing partnership between the Athletics and the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority.

“For the Athletics, this partnership is more than just a jersey patch—it’s the beginning of the transition to our new home,” Athletics owner John Fisher said. “This is a chance to wear our hearts on our sleeves for the next three years before bringing the vibrant spirit of our new home front and center across our uniform.” (h/t Sean Cunningham)

The Athletics also will feature a patch representing West Sacramento, which will appear on the opposite sleeve.

Tale of two cities: the A’s will wear a Sacramento patch on one sleeve and a Las Vegas patch on the other sleeve this season.



The Las Vegas patch is part of a sponsorship with the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority.

After a busy offseason that included lucrative contracts for pitcher Luis Severino, designated hitter Brent Rooker and outfielder Lawrence Butler, the Athletics now embark on a new chapter which begins in Sacramento, with an end destination in Sin City lingering on the horizon.