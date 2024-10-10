Pennant chase! ALCS and NLCS matchups, schedule and how to watch

It's time for October's final four.

First pitch of the League Championship Series in the Major League Baseball playoffs is only days away.

The four teams left to compete for a spot in the World Series has not yet been finalized, with only the New York Mets having won their Division Series matchup as of Wednesday night. They'll soon head to California for the National League Championship Series, where they'll play either the Los Angeles Dodgers or San Diego Padres.

In the American League, the New York Yankees and Detroit Tigers will look to close out their respective series on Thursday night to advance to the American League Championship Series.

Then comes the pennant matchups. Here's how to watch the ALCS and NLCS.

How many games are in the ALCS, NLCS?

The Championship Series features a best-of-seven format where the higher seed has home-field advantage for Games 1, 2, and, if necessary, 6 and 7.

When does the NLCS start?

The NLCS is scheduled to get underway on Sunday, Oct. 13.

When does the ALCS start?

The ALCS is slated to begin on Monday, Oct. 14.

What is the NLCS schedule?

Here's a full look at the National League Championship Series schedule (* = if necessary):

No. 1 Los Angeles Dodgers/No. 4 San Diego Padres vs. No. 6 New York Mets

Game 1: Mets at Dodgers/Padres, Oct. 13, 8:15 p.m. ET

Game 2: Mets at Dodgers/Padres, Oct. 14, 4:08 p.m. ET

Game 3: Dodgers/Padres at Mets, Oct. 16, 8:08 p.m. ET

Game 4: Dodgers/Padres at Mets, Oct. 17, TBD

Game 5*: Dodgers/Padres at Mets, Oct. 18, TBD

Game 6*: Mets at Dodgers/Padres, Oct. 20, TBD

Game 7*: Mets at Dodgers/Padres, Oct. 21, TBD

What is the ALCS schedule?

Here's a full look at the American League Championship Series schedule (* = if necessary):

No. 1 New York Yankees/No. 5 Kansas City Royals vs. No. 2 Cleveland Guardians/No. 6 Detroit Tigers

Game 1: Oct. 14, 7:37 p.m. ET

Game 2: Oct. 15, 7:37 p.m. ET

Game 3: Oct. 17, TBD

Game 4: Oct. 18, TBD

Game 5*: Oct. 19, TBD

Game 6*: Oct. 21, TBD

Game 7*: Oct. 22, TBD

MLB Network’s Jon Morosi breaks down the impressive seasons of the Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani and Yankees’ Aaron Judge and how they rank in MLB history.

How to watch the NLCS

NLCS games will air across FOX and FS1 and be available to stream on FoxSports.com and the Fox Sports app.

How to watch the ALCS

ALCS games will air on TBS and be available to stream on Max, TBS.com and the TBS app.

When does the World Series start?

The 2024 World Series is scheduled to begin on Friday, Oct. 25.

What is the World Series schedule?

Here is the full schedule for the World Series (* = if necessary):

Game 1: Friday, Oct. 25

Game 2: Saturday, Oct. 26

Game 3: Monday, Oct. 28

Game 4: Tuesday, Oct. 29

Game 5*: Wednesday, Oct. 30

Game 6*: Friday, Nov. 1

Game 7*: Saturday, Nov. 2

MLB Network’s Ariel Epstein explains why all eyes should be on the San Diego Padres to win their first-ever World Series this year.