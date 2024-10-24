World Series

What time do the 2024 World Series games start in my time zone?: ET, CT, PT

The World Series will get underway Friday, Oct. 25 at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles against the Yankees

By NBC New York Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

All 2024 World Series games featuring the New York Yankees against the Los Angeles Dodgers will have first pitch at the same time.

The World Series will begin Friday, Oct. 25 at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles between the top-seeded teams in the American League and the National League.

It will be Monday before the World Series moves to New York and Yankee Stadium in the Bronx.

2024 World Series game start times

All 2024 World Series games will start at 8:08 p.m. ET. If you're in the Central Time zone, the game will be on at 7:08 p.m. CT.

What time will the World Series games begin on the West Coast?

The World Series games will all start at 5:08 p.m. Pacific Time.

When is World Series Game 1?

Game 1 of the 2024 World Series will be on Friday, Oct. 25. It starts at 8:08 p.m. ET, 7:08 p.m. CT, 6:08 p.m. MT, 5:08 p.m. PT

What is the full World Series schedule?

The schedule for the 2024 World Series will be (all time Eastern):

  • Game 1: Friday, Oct. 25 at 8:08 p.m. ET
  • Game 2: Saturday, Oct. 26 at 8:08 p.m.
  • Game 3: Monday, Oct. 28 at 8:08 p.m.
  • Game 4: Tuesday, Oct. 29 at 8:08 p.m.
  • Game 5: Wednesday, Oct. 30 at 8:08 p.m. (*if necessary)
  • Game 6: Friday, Nov. 1 at 8:08 p.m. (*if necessary)
  • Game 7: Saturday, Nov. 2 at 8:08 p.m. (*if necessary)

How can I watch the World Series?

The World Series will be broadcast on FOX.

Where will the World Series games be played?

  • Game 1: Dodger Stadium
  • Game 2: Dodger Stadium
  • Game 3: Yankee Stadium
  • Game 4: Yankee Stadium
  • Game 5: Yankee Stadium (*if necessary)
  • Game 6: Dodger Stadium (*if necessary)
  • Game 7: Dodger Stadium (*if necessary)

