2024 MLB Draft preview: Dates, order, top prospects, watch info and more

Here's everything to know for the 2024 MLB Draft, including dates, first-round order, prospects and more.

By Logan Reardon

The baseball world will convene at the defending champions' home this week.

A handful of festivities are set to take place in the Texas Rangers' backyard. There will be the All-Star Futures Game (Saturday), Futures Skills Showcase (Saturday), All-Star Celebrity Softball Game (Saturday), MLB Draft (Sunday-Tuesday), Home Run Derby (Monday) and All-Star Game (Tuesday).

The draft is perhaps the most important event of the week, with all 30 teams getting the chance to find their future stars over a 20-round, three-day event.

Here's everything you need to know about the 2024 MLB Draft:

When is the 2024 MLB Draft?

The 2024 MLB Draft will take place from Sunday, July 14, through Tuesday, July 16.

Here's the full schedule:

July 14

  • 7 p.m. ET: Round 1, Competitive Balance Round A, Round 2, Competitive Balance Round B

July 15

  • 2 p.m. ET: Rounds 3-10

July 16

  • 2 p.m. ET: Rounds 11-20

Where is the 2024 MLB Draft taking place?

For the fourth straight year, the Draft will take place at the same location of the MLB All-Star Game.

The 2024 draft will be held at Cowtown Colliseum in Fort Worth, Texas.

How to watch the 2024 MLB Draft

The first day of the 2024 draft will air live on MLB Network and ESPN, with a streaming option on ESPN+.

There will be no live television coverage for the second and third days, but MLB.com will stream live coverage online.

What is the 2024 MLB Draft order?

The Cleveland Guardians hold the top pick after winning the MLB Draft Lottery last December. Now leading the AL Central with a 56-33 record (through July 8), the Guardians had just a 2.0% chance of winning the drawing -- the ninth-best odds.

Here's the full first-round order for the 2024 MLB Draft:

  1. Cleveland Guardians
  2. Cincinnati Reds
  3. Colorado Rockies
  4. Oakland Athletics
  5. Chicago White Sox
  6. Kansas City Royals
  7. St. Louis Cardinals
  8. Los Angeles Angels
  9. Pittsburgh Pirates
  10. Washington Nationals
  11. Detroit Tigers
  12. Boston Red Sox
  13. San Francisco Giants
  14. Chicago Cubs
  15. Seattle Mariners
  16. Miami Marlins
  17. Milwaukee Brewers
  18. Tampa Bay Rays
  19. New York Mets
  20. Toronto Blue Jays
  21. Minnesota Twins
  22. Baltimore Orioles
  23. Los Angeles Dodgers
  24. Atlanta Braves
  25. San Diego Padres
  26. New York Yankees
  27. Philadelphia Phillies
  28. Houston Astros
  29. Arizona Diamondbacks
  30. Texas Rangers

Who are the top prospects in the 2024 MLB Draft?

Unlike many years, most of the top prospects in 2024 are college products rather than high schoolers. Of the top 15 players on MLB.com, there are 12 college stars and three high school standouts.

Here are the top 15 prospects in the 2024 draft, according to MLB.com:

  1. Travis Bazzanna, 2B, Oregon State
  2. Charlie Condon, OF/3B, Georgia
  3. Jac Caglianone, 1B/LHP, Florida
  4. JJ Wetherholt, SS/2B, West Virginia
  5. Hagen Smith, LHP, Arkansas
  6. Chase Burns, RHP, Wake Forest
  7. Nick Kurtz, 1B, Wake Forest
  8. Braden Montgomery, OF, Texas A&M
  9. Konnor Griffin, SS/OF, Jackson Prep (Miss.)
  10. Bryce Rainer, SS, Harvard-Westlake (Calif.)
  11. Trey Yesavage, RHP, East Carolina
  12. James Tibbs, OF, Florida State
  13. Christian Moore, 2B, Tennessee
  14. Cam Smith, 3B, Florida State
  15. Cam Caminiti, LHP, Saguaro (Ariz.)

