MLB Will Not Return to Field of Dreams for Annual Game in 2023

Major League Baseball will not return to the Field of Dreams next year in Dyersville, Iowa because of construction, according to what one of the Field of Dreams site owners told the Des Moines Register on Tuesday. 

Former Chicago White Sox player Frank Thomas is part of the ownership group that owns and operates the site. The group plans to put a youth baseball and softball complex that they hope will begin construction later this summer or fall.

"This place is magical," said Thomas. "And my whole dream has always been to give back to youth baseball."

The Sox played the New York Yankees last summer at the Field of Dreams site. The game eclipsed the most viewership of any regular season game since 2005. It collected 5.87 million viewers on the FOX network. 

The game included a fascinating introduction that emulated the movie with actor Kevin Costner coming out of the cornfield along with both teams' players. After that, Tim Anderson hit a walk-off home run in the bottom of the ninth inning to create one of the most memorable moments of the 2021 season. 

This season, the Chicago Cubs will play the Cincinnati Reds in the second-ever Field of Dreams Game in Iowa. The game is scheduled for Thursday, August 11.

The plan is for the MLB to return to the field at some point to play again. 

