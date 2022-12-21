MLB Free Agency

MLB Twitter Goes Bonkers Reacting to Carlos Correa-To-Mets Shocking Report

The former Minnesota Twin shortstop was headed to the Bay Area -- until he wasn't on Tuesday, now he will reportedly play third base for the Mets in Queens

By Taylor Wirth

MLB Twitter was set ablaze late Tuesday night when Carlos Correa altered course, reportedly agreeing to a contract with the New York Mets after initially agreeing to a reported contract with the Giants. 

The New York Post's Jon Heyman reported that Correa agreed to a shocking 12-year, $315 million Mets contract

After Correa initially agreed to a reported 13-year, $350 million contract with the Giants just seven days ago, his introductory press conference Tuesday morning at Oracle Park was canceled last minute, reportedly due to an issue with his physical

Giants fans immediately assumed the worst, and their fears were confirmed late Tuesday night. 

After striking out on both Aaron Judge and Carlos Correa, Giants fans understandably are upset. 

RELATED: Correa removes Oracle Park Twitter header after Mets report

Not only did the Giants let two superstar free agents slip through their fingers, but San Francisco lost both players to New York teams in the most heartbreaking way possible. 

After the incorrect report that Judge appeared to be heading to the Giants only to sign with the Yankees, and now the latest development with Correa, it has been an emotionally draining offseason for fans of the Orange and Black. 

