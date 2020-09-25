MLB to House National League Teams at Four Seasons Resort in Las Colinas

Globe Life Field in Arlington will serve as the site for the Major League Baseball "bubble" during the postseason and the World Series.

According to 105.3 The Fan, the Four Seasons Resort and Club in Las Colinas will serve as the headquarters for all four National League teams.

MLB's tournament after the first round will be located in four spots, with the four American League teams traveling to San Diego's Petco Park and Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, and the four National League teams traveling to Minute Maid Park in Houston and Globe Life Field in Arlington, 105.3 The Fan said.

The teams will stay in their regions during the Championship Series from Oct. 11 through 18, then two winners will come to North Texas for the World Series in Arlington.

105.3 The Fan said the single-site World Series is an attempt to mimic what the NBA is successfully staging in its Orlando "bubble'' in an effort to insulate sequestered players and staff to prevent contagion at Disney World.

The NBA features constant COVID-19 testing and strict limitations on visiting families and guests. Baseball is going through similar protocols, with some playoff-bound teams moving into their own bubble-like hotels.

According to 105.3 The Fan, the MLB and the Four Seasons facility are working together to plan meals, security, workout facilities, entertainment opportunities, and more.

The Four Seasons has committed the month of October to the project as the 16-team playoffs start with three-game wild-card series before the moving to California and Texas and ultimately to a bubble in Las Colinas, 105.3 The Fan said.