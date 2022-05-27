MLB Rumors: Tommy Pham Slapped Joc Pederson Over Fantasy Football Beef

Report: Pham slapped Pederson over fantasy football beef originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Giants manager Gabe Kapler told reporters before the team's series opener against the Cincinnati Reds on Friday night that MLB was investigating a pregame incident between Joc Pederson and Tommy Pham. Details are trickling out and the cause of the spat is about as wild and unexpected as one can imagine.

The Athletic's C. Trent Rosecrans and Andrew Baggarly reported, citing multiple sources, that Pham slapped Pederson "Will Smith-style," apparently in a dispute over the fantasy football league they both are in.

Tommy Pham slapped Joc Pederson "Will Smith-style" during Reds batting practice on Friday, according to multiple sources. The Reds scratched Pham shortly before the game started at 8:48 after a rain delay https://t.co/sxHqurxcYi — C. Trent Rosecrans (@ctrent) May 28, 2022

Players and coaches from both teams were seen running out to left field shortly after the altercation between Pederson and Pham happened.

Pham was in the Reds' original starting lineup, slated to serve as the designated hitter and bat third. Rosecrans and Baggarly reported that the Giants requested that Cincinnati remove him from the lineup but were rebuffed.

After a rain delay that last more than two hours, the Reds announced that Pham had been scratched from the lineup and replaced as the DH by Alejo López.

Rosecrans and Baggarly reported that the Reds said Pham agreed not to play in the game while the league conducted its investigation.

Pederson remained in the Giants' starting lineup, batting fourth and playing left field. He reached base on an infield single in his first at-bat of the game.

When Kapler spoke to reporters at Great American Ball Park before the game, he said he likely would have more information during his postgame availability. With the two-plus hour delay, results of MLB's investigation will have to wait.

Fantasy sports can be a contentious endeavor, but one MLB player slapping another is something we don't hear about every day.

