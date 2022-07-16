MLB Rumors: Nationals to Entertain Juan Soto Trade After He Rejects $440M Deal

Report: Nats to entertain Juan Soto trade after he rejects $440M deal originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Juan Soto could be on the move in the next couple of weeks.

The Washington Nationals will entertain trade offers for their superstar outfielder after he turned down a 15-year, $440 million contract offer, The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reported on Saturday. The deal would have made Soto the highest-paid player in MLB history.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

Soto, 23, is under club control for two more seasons beyond the current 2022 campaign.

The MLB trade deadline is on Aug. 2.

This story is being updated...