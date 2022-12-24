MLB Rumors: Carlos Correa Physical, Past Leg Injury Concerning to Mets

Report: Like Giants, Mets concerned by Correa's physical originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

When the Carlos Correa deal fell apart and the superstar shortstop quickly pivoted to the New York Mets, many within the Giants organization felt it might take years to know if they truly made the right decision.

Perhaps it will take only a few days.

After the Giants wouldn't give Correa a passing grade on a physical he took Monday in San Francisco, the Mets reportedly are dealing with the same issue. Correa landed in New York on Thursday for a physical to finalize a new 12-year, $315 million agreement, but the deal has not been announced yet.

According to Ken Rosenthal and Dan Hayes of The Athletic, the Mets, like the Giants "have raised concerns about Carlos Correa's surgically repaired lower right leg, potentially jeopardizing their 12-year, $315 million agreement."

"The parties could agree to a restructured contract if the Mets continue to express reservations about the long-term stability of Correa's leg," Rosenthal and Hayes wrote.

The Giants had expressed those reservations Monday, when, as NBC Sports Bay Area first reported, they raised concerns about a leg injury that Correa suffered in 2014. While in High-A, Correa injured his lower right leg on a slide into third and underwent surgery on a fractured right fibula and ligament. He has not missed time because of the injury as a big leaguer, but the Giants had concerns about his ability to hold up and maintain his mobility over the length of a 13-year deal.

The Giants have not spoken publicly about the deal falling apart, citing HIPAA laws and MLB regulations. They had planned to offer some additional answers if the deal with the Mets went through.

Sources familiar with the front office's thinking told NBC Sports Bay Area this week that the Giants feel they operated in good faith and simply ran into a medical issue they could not get past. The Mets now have apparently hit the same hurdle.

This was already an unprecedented situation, and it could get uglier over the coming days. The Mets moved quickly to agree to terms with Correa's agent, Scott Boras, after the Giants deal fell apart, doing so within 12 hours of final word from the Giants' front office.

Mets owner Steve Cohen, the richest man in the sport, spoke openly about his excitement late Tuesday night, and most within the industry believed that meant Cohen would push the deal through regardless.

The Mets, though, now have discovered the same issue the Giants couldn't get past. One of the wildest stories in free agency will continue, and no matter how it turns out, the Giants' concerns certainly appear to have been very valid.