MLB Considering Globe Life Field As a Potential Host Site for Rescheduled Games

Major League Baseball is searching for ways to start its season, and the State of Texas’ decision to start re-opening its economy has made Globe Life Field is a possible host site for rescheduled games, the Dallas Morning News reports.

MLB had previously discussed using sites in Arizona and Florida, the two spring training capitols.

Since Governor Greg Abbott's plan to slowly re-open the Texas economy was announced last week, professional sports gravitating towards the area.

According to the Dallas Morning News, the PGA Tour announced a plan to restart its season without fans at the Charles Schwab Invitational at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth.

Governor Abbott also said he is working with Texas Motor Speedway to potentially host a joint spectator-free weekend of NASCAR and Indy Racing in the near future.

Texas can offer two Major League Baseball stadiums in an effort to restart the season: Globe Life Field in Arlington and Minute Maid Park in Houston, the Dallas Morning News reports. There are also several minor league facilities, such as Dr Pepper Ballpark in Frisco and The Dell Diamond in Round Rock, along with numerous college facilities that could be made available.

The Dallas Morning News reports that baseball has not set a start date for its season.