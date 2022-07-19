2022 MLB All-Star Game: Channel, Stream Info, Start Time, Host City

2022 MLB All-Star Game HTW: Channel, steam info, start time, host city originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

It’s time for another year of one of baseball’s biggest nights.

The MLB All-Star Game is the league’s chance to showcase the most powerful hitters, strategic pitchers, efficient infielders and tenacious outfielders.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

It’s a competition like no other and we will see it in full swing (yes, pun intended) as 64 of the league’s most prized players face off for the 2022 title.

The Midsummer Classic will feature some of baseball’s best players on, including Aaron Judge, Shohei Ohtani, Pete Alonso and Manny Machado.

Here’s everything you need to know about the annual competition, including its host city, start time and TV channel information:

When is the 2022 MLB All-Star game?

The 2022 MLB All-Star Game is slated for Tuesday, July 19 at 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT.

Where is the 2022 MLB All-Star Game?

This year’s All-Star Game is being held in Los Angeles at Dodger Stadium.

What channel is the 2022 MLB All-Star Game on?

The 2022 MLB All-Star Game will air on FOX.

How to stream the 2022 MLB All-Star Game

This year’s major league All-Star Game will be available to stream on MLB.com, where exclusive online coverage will be held. ESPN Radio will provide exclusive national radio coverage.