MLB 2022: Here's All You Need to Know About Spring Training, Opening Day

The deal is done. Now, it’s time to spring into action.

Major League Baseball and the Major League Baseball Players Association agreed to a new collective bargaining agreement on Thursday afternoon. The regular season is set to start on April 7, but before those games get underway, teams will rev up with spring training.

The COVID-19 pandemic caused Major League Baseball to shut down the annual preseason event in 2020. Teams got back together for “Summer Camp” that July before beginning an abbreviated 60-game season.

The next year, the MLB unsuccessfully attempted to create a shortened regular season and expanded postseason, leading to a conventional spring training.

Now that Spring training will be modified for the second time in three years, here’s everything you need to as baseball gears up for the regular season.

When will 2022 Spring Training start?

Spring training was delayed several times this offseason:

Feb. 18: MLB pushed back the start of spring training until March 4 at the earliest

Feb. 25: Earliest start for spring training was moved to March 8

March 1: MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred announces cancellation of games, earliest start for spring training moved to March 12

Players will now be able to voluntarily report to Spring Training as early as March 11. Sunday, March 13 will mark the first day that players will have to mandatorily report to Spring Training, except for players with visa issues.

The first slate of games are expected to kick off on March 18.

Where is 2022 Spring Training?

Grapefruit League games are played across Florida, while Cactus League games are played across Arizona.

What is the 2022 Spring Training schedule?

Spring Training games will take place from March 18-29.

The Cactus League will kick off their first set of games on the 18th starting with the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Arizona Diamondbacks.

You can find the full schedule here.

The Grapefruit League will also begin on the 18th with the Atlanta Braves and the Baltimore Orioles.

You can see their full Spring Training schedule here.