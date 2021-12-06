Fort Worth

Missouri to Face Army's Triple Option in Armed Forces Bowl

The game is Dec. 22 in Fort Worth

An end zone pylon displays the bowl logos during Armed Forces Bowl game featuring the Southern Mississippi Golden Eagles and the Tulane Green Wave on Jan. 4, 2020 at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas.
John Rivera/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Army faces Missouri on Dec. 22 in the Armed Forces Bowl. Army's triple-option offense ranks second nationally with 301 yards rushing per game. That's despite not having an individual rusher with more than 600 yards. Linebacker Andre Carter II leads the nation in sacks per game.

The Black Knights will try to improve to 4-0 in this bowl game. Missouri's Tyler Badie ranks third nationally in yards rushing per game.

Army (8-3, Independent) vs. Missouri (6-6, SEC), Dec. 22, 8 p.m. ET

LOCATION: Fort Worth, Texas.

TOP PLAYERS
Army: LB Andre Carter II, 14.5 sacks, 16 tackles for loss, leads the nation in sacks per game; QB Christian Anderson, 545 yards and five touchdowns passing; 519 yards and six touchdowns rushing.

Missouri: RB Tyler Badie, 1,604 yards and 14 touchdowns rushing; 330 yards and four touchdowns receiving.

NOTABLE
Army: The Black Knights still have a game to play -- they play Navy on Saturday. Army ranks second nationally with 301.2 yards rushing per game.

Missouri: Coach Eliah Drinkwitz is unbeaten (8-0) as an assistant coach and head coach in bowl games.

LAST TIME
Missouri 23, Army 10. (Sept. 11, 1982).

BOWL HISTORY
Army: Fourth Armed Forces Bowl berth, 3-0 record. Tenth bowl bid overall, with a 6-3 record.

Missouri: First Armed Forces Bowl berth, 34th bowl game overall.

