Miro Heiskanen week to week with lower body injury, doubtful for 4 Nations Face-Off

Dallas Stars defenseman Miro Heiskanen is week to week with a lower-body injury sustained on a big hit from Vegas captain Mark Stone, a setback that leaves the standout from Finland doubtful for the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament.

Stars coach Pete DeBoer said Thursday that Heiskanen had an MRI and was planning to see a specialist for more information on the prognosis.

Heiskanen was injured in the third period of the Stars’ 4-3 overtime victory over Vegas on Tuesday after taking the hit from Stone, who fell toward Heiskanen’s left knee and thigh after getting tripped. Stone hasn't been fined or suspended.

Stone, who was penalized for tripping, said he wasn't trying to injure Heiskanen. DeBoer, who coached Stone in Vegas, said he didn't think Stone was a dirty player but questioned why officials didn't review the play for a five-minute major penalty. There was a brief clash between the teams while Heiskanen was sprawled on the ice.

No official decision has been made on the 25-year-old Heiskanen's status for the 4 Nations, which runs Feb. 12-20 in Montreal and Boston. It's the first international tournament featuring the NHL's best players in nearly a decade.

A lengthy absence for Heiskanen will be a setback for the Stars, who have reached the Western Conference Final each of the past two seasons. Dallas is second in the Central Division, with Colorado and Minnesota close behind.

Heiskanen has been a top defenseman for the Stars since making his debut as a 19-year-old in 2018. Dallas drafted him third overall in 2017.