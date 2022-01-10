Minnesota Vikings Fire Head Coach Mike Zimmer, General Manager Rick Spielman

Vikings fire head coach Mike Zimmer, GM Rick Spielman originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Add the Minnesota Vikings to the list of NFL teams looking for a new head coach and general manager.

The franchise reportedly fired head coach Mike Zimmer and GM Rick Spielman following Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears.

The #Vikings fired coach Mike Zimmer, per sources. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 10, 2022

The #Vikings fired GM Rick Spielman, per sources. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 10, 2022

The Vikings went 72-56-1 during Zimmer’s eight years in charge. Minnesota reached the playoffs three times, going as far as one NFC Championship Game (2017). The team’s most recent playoff appearance came in 2019 and ended with a divisional round loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

Spielman had been with the Vikings since 2006, serving as general manager since 2012. Minnesota made the postseason four times in his 10 seasons at the helm.

The last two seasons have been more of a struggle for the Vikings. The team went 7-9 in 2020 and started the 2021 season with a 1-3 record. Minnesota remained in the NFC wild card picture until Week 17, when they lost 37-10 behind backup quarterback Sean Mannion in a Sunday Night Football game at Lambeau Field against the Green Bay Packers.

Between Dalvin Cook, Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen, there are bright spots on the Minnesota offense. The defense was among the worst in 2021, though, ranking bottom five in yards allowed and bottom 10 in points allowed.

Along with the Vikings, the Las Vegas Raiders, Jacksonville Jaguars and Denver Broncos will be conducting head coaching searches this offseason.