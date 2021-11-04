Mike White Exits Vs. Colts With Forearm Injury

New York Jets

New York Jets quarterback Mike White exited early against the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday Night Football due to a right forearm injury. 

He was replaced by Josh Johnson and officially listed as questionable to return.

White sustained the injury during the Jets' second drive of the game. The quarterback's arm hit Colts defensive lineman DeForest Buckner on the follow-through of a pass attempt.

White initially played through the injury, finishing that same first-quarter drive with a 19-yard touchdown pass to rookie wideout Elijah Moore.

But Johnson took the field with New York's offense for their next possession. 

White was making his second career start on Thursday night while filling in for injured No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson, who is sidelined with a PCL injury. White led the Jets to an upset win over the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 8 with a 405-yard, three-touchdown performance.

Johnson was New York's only other quarterback available against Indy after being elevated from the practice squad. The Jets acquired Joe Flacco from the Philadelphia Eagles last week, but he's yet to suit up with New York since the trade.

