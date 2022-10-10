Mike Shildt, Bruce Bochy, Joe Girardi Lead White Sox Manager Rumors

Three candidates emerge in White Sox manager rumors originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

One week ago, Tony La Russa announced his stepping down from the White Sox managerial position because of his ongoing health condition.

Already, there are rumored names leading the charge for who La Russa's successor will be. According to one reporter, three names stand out.

"Some managers who fit the bill: Bruce Bochy, Mike Shildt, Ron Washington, John Gibbons, Bo Porter, Joe Girardi, Joe Maddon," Bob Nightengale wrote in a column on Sunday.

"Bochy, Washington and Shildt are considered the leading candidates."

During the same press conference of La Russa's announcement, Rick Hahn gave a soliloquy characterizing what the next Sox manager will have on their résumé.

"I think, ideally, in the end, the right candidate is someone who has recent experience in the dugout with an organization that has contended for championships," Hahn said. "Ideally, it's someone who is an excellent communicator; is someone who understands the way the game has grown and evolved in the last decade or so."

Hahn also mentioned having any "White Sox DNA" or past connection with the club is not necessary. He said the club is excited to venture away from its past confines into new philosophical waters.

Here's a breakdown of the three manager names leading the charge in the rumor mill.

Bruce Bochy

Pundits figured Bochy would be in the conversation, considering there's an argument he's the most successful free agent on the market.

Bochy famously managed the San Franciso Giants to three World Series championships during his time there from 2007-19.

He fits the description of what the Sox are looking for. He was a key part of a winning organization for 13 seasons and he has recent dugout experience, only being retired for three years.

Bochy has over 2,000 wins and 25 seasons of managing experience.

Mike Shildt

Former NL Manager of the Year in 2019, Shildt has been working quietly with the San Diego Padres in a player development role and as the team's interim third base coach.

Between 2018-2021, Shildt stepped in as interim manager for the St. Louis Cardinals after the organization fired Mike Matheny. After the 2018 season, the Cardinals promoted him to the team's permanent manager.

During his time, Shildt led the Cardinals to three straight winning seasons, making the playoffs in each year. They lost in the NLCS during his first year as manager and in the wild card rounds in the last two.

Shildt was fired from the organization for "philosophical differences" and hasn't seen a prominent dugout role since.

He came up under La Russa's system back when he was a manager in St. Louis.

Ron Washington

Washington currently serves as the third base coach for the Atlanta Braves. He's held that post since 2016 and was part of the Braves World Series team in 2021.

Before his current position, Washington was the manager of the Texas Rangers from 2007-14. He brought the Rangers to two World Series but failed to bring back a title.

He resigned from the club in 2014 after he admitted to cheating on his wife and desired to focus on rebuilding his life at home.

Nightengale on Washington during NBC's Sports Sunday: "A brilliant, brilliant coach. Third base coach with Atlanta. He is such a great motivator, particularly with the infielders."

It remains to be seen who closes in on the finish line quicker than the bunch. They need someone to come in and produce results quickly.

The Sox still have their eye on a deep playoff run next season.

"Sounds like they really want a guy with experience," Nightengale said. "They don't want an unproven guy and they don't want a learning curve. They think the window to win is now."