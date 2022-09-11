Nebraska Football

Mickey Joseph Becomes Nebraska's First Black Head Coach in Any Sport

Joseph was named interim head coach for the football team on Sunday

By Max Molski

Mickey Joseph becomes Nebraska’s first Black head coach in any sport originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Mickey Joseph has made history at the University of Nebraska.

Joseph was named the interim head coach for the rest of the 2022 football season after the program fired Scott Frost on Sunday. With the promotion, he will not only become the first Black coach in Nebraska football history, but the first head coach for any sport at the university.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

Like his predecessor, Joseph was a quarterback for the Cornhuskers, playing in Lincoln from 1988 to 1991. Joseph was a new addition to Frost’s staff this year after coaching at LSU from 2017 to 2021. He was hired as an associate head coach and was in the position for three games before being elevated to interim head coach.

The University of Nebraska was founded in 1869 and the football team has been around since 1900. The school currently has 22 sports teams: nine men’s and 13 women’s.

Nebraska started out the season 1-2 and dropped a stunner to Georgia Southern on Saturday. The team ultimately went 16-31 under Frost.

Sports Connection

Connecting you to your favorite North Texas sports teams as well as sports news around the globe.

Kansas City Chiefs 30 mins ago

WATCH: Chiefs Safety Justin Reid Nails Extra Point After Harrison Butker Injury

Mike Tyson 2 hours ago

Mike Tyson Joins Robert Kraft in Owner's Box for Patriots-Dolphins Game

Joseph will make his head coaching debut at home against No. 6 Oklahoma on Saturday, Sept. 17.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

Nebraska FootballCollege FootballNebraska
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint LX News Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us