Mickelson Hoping PGA Championship Momentum Continues at Colonial

Fresh off his PGA Championship victory that made him the oldest major champion in golf history, Phil Mickelson is back in Fort Worth and says he never even considered skipping his commitment to the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial.

“I’ve been looking forward to coming back and playing here,” Mickelson said. “I feel like now that I’m playing well, I want to play. It never crossed my mind not to play here and I’m excited to be here.”

Excited to be here, as Phil spent Wednesday morning playing in the Charles Schwab Challenge Pro-Am, creating quite a memory for a lucky group of North Texans paired with the six-time major champion — coming off one of golf’s most memorable moments in recent years.

“It was an out-of-body experience, and he couldn’t be more of an exciting guy to play with,” said Sam Glazer, who played with Mickelson in the Charles Schwab Challenge Pro-Am Wednesday. “Especially coming off that big win, it was amazing.”

Mickelson launched bombs, and also knocked down putts Wednesday at Colonial while preparing for what he hopes is a third victory in Fort Worth, and his first since 2008.

“It means a lot to me to be on the wall of champions and to have won it twice, and have an opportunity to try to add to that,” Mickelson said. “I’m very optimistic that I can continue this type of play I had last week, and I have a great pairing too, getting to play with Jordan Spieth and Daniel Berger, and have a lot of fun doing it.”

Mickelson, Spieth and the 2020 Colonial champion Berger tee off Thursday at 8:14 a.m., as the Charles Schwab Challenge gets underway, and Phil hopes to keep the momentum from a memorable weekend rolling in Fort Worth.

While there will be some limits, fans will be on the course for the 75th anniversary of the Colonial, which has been held since 1946 and is the longest-running PGA Tour event at the same venue.