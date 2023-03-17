Tom Izzo Snaps Clipboard in Michigan State's NCAA Tournament Win Over USC

Tom Izzo snaps clipboard in Michigan State's NCAA Tournament win originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Tom Izzo put the “mad” in March Madness on Friday.

Izzo and his No. 7 Michigan State squad were back in the NCAA Tournament on Friday for a first-round matchup against USC. With the game close midway through the second half, Izzo decided to take out some frustration on a clipboard.

Check out the clip below:

"We are down one whiteboard"



Tim Izzo snapped it in half with ease 😳 pic.twitter.com/2vnLt6eVO4 — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 17, 2023

Izzo’s team gave him something to cheer about in the end. Michigan State pulled away and secured a 72-62 victory.

Michigan State will continue its NCAA Tournament journey on Sunday against the winner of Friday’s matchup between No. 2 Marquette and No. 15 Vermont, giving the team an extra day to find a new – and perhaps stronger – clipboard.