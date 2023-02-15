Michael Jordan Makes $10 Million Donation to Make-A-Wish for 60th Birthday

Michael Jordan makes $10M Make-A-Wish donation for 60th birthday originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Michael Jordan celebrated his upcoming 60th birthday with a historic act of giving.

The Chicago Bulls legend donated $10 million to the Make-A-Wish Foundation on Wednesday, marking the largest individual donation in the organization’s 43-year history.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

“For the past 34 years, it’s been an honor to partner with Make-A-Wish and help bring a smile and happiness to so many kids,” Jordan said in a press release. “Witnessing their strength and resilience during such a tough time in their lives has truly been an inspiration.”

Jordan has been working in conjunction with Make-A-Wish since 1989. Over the last three decades, he has granted wishes to hundreds of children and remains one of the most-requested wish-granters for the foundations.

“Everyone knows about Michael’s legacy on the basketball court, but it’s what he has consistently done off the court when no one’s watching that makes him a true legend for wish families and the wider Make-A-Wish community,” Make-A-Wish America president and CEO Leslie Motter said.

In 2008, Make-A-Wish appointed Jordan as a Chief Wish Ambassador for the “life-changing impacts he has had on wish kids and their families.” Now, with his 60th birthday coming up on Friday, the Charlotte Hornets owner hopes other people will be inspired to help children across the globe.

“I can't think of a better birthday gift than seeing others join me in supporting Make-A-Wish so that every child can experience the magic of having their wish come true,” Jordan said.