Michael Jordan will be included in PGA 2K23 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Tiger Woods will be the face of the PGA 2K23 cover this year. But, he won't be the only GOAT in the game.

Michael Jordan, Chicago Bulls legend and Hall of Famer, will be included in the popular simulation golf game. 2K is offering the “Michael Jordan Bonus Pack” as part of the pre-order process, allowing golf fans and gamers to use the basketball legend as a golf character.

Jordan, while winning six championships in the 1990s with the Bulls, is notoriously an avid golfer. He would constantly compete during the basketball offseason. Scottie Pippen mentioned in "The Last Dance" Jordan bought him a golf club set when Pippen was a rookie in the league in 1987. Jordan also has a private course in Florida called "Grove XXIII."

Famously, Jordan golfed with Boston Celtics guard Danny Ainge the night before the first playoff game between the Celtics and Bulls. Ainge defeated Jordan in golf, but MJ got his revenge by dropping 63 points on the Celtics in game one of the series. The Bulls went on to lose the series.

The Bulls great played 13 seasons in Chicago. He racked up 14 All-Star appearances, 11 All-NBA selections, nine All-Defensive teams and five league MVPs.