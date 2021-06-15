dallas isd

Michael Johnson, Aldridge, Bosh Headline 2021 Dallas ISD Athletic Hall of Fame

Seven others will also be inducted into the 2021 class of the Dallas ISD Athletic Hall of Fame in a virtual ceremony Dec. 6

Four-time gold medalist Michael Johnson and former NBA stars LaMarcus Aldridge and Chris Bosh are among the 10 athletes joining the Dallas ISD Athletic Hall of Fame in 2021.

Don January, John Jefferson, Johnny Wayne Johnson, Stone Johnson, Mike Livingston, Andrea Riley and David Shepherd will also be honored on Dec. 6 when the 2021 class is inducted in a virtual ceremony.

The 2021 Dallas ISD Athletic Hall of Fame is the fourth such class, after the Hall of Fame began in 2018.

Individuals were selected based on their athletic accomplishments as well as standards of sportsmanship and moral character, the district said in a press release.

You can read more about the many accomplishments of the 2021 class here.

