Miami Heat

Miami Heat roasted on social media for unrecognizable Dwyane Wade statue

The Heat honored Wade on Sunday with a statue outside their arena. There was only one problem...

By Mike Gavin

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Miami Heat have honored Dwyane Wade with a statue...kind of.

Wade became the first player in franchise history to receive a statue outside the team's arena, but when it was unveiled on Sunday, fans didn't think it looked a whole lot like Wade.

Streaming 24/7: Watch NBC 5 local news and weather for free wherever you are

Wade's face is unmistakable around South Florida, having helped the Heat capture three championships en route to becoming the franchise's all-time leading scorer.

The statue's face, however, is not quite as recognizable.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

The bronze statue stands outside the Kaseya Arena's main entrance, with Wade making his "This is my house!" finger-pointing pose while wearing his Heat uniform. It also includes a wall listing the Basketball Hall of Famer's career accomplishments.

The focus on social media, however, was mostly on the statue's lack of resemblance to Wade...

Sports Connection

Connecting you to your favorite North Texas sports teams as well as sports news around the globe.

NFL 27 mins ago

Bears' Tyrique Stevenson taunted Commanders fans before tipping Hail Mary that led to touchdown

Dallas Cowboys 60 mins ago

Vehicle carrying Jerry Jones' family hit by barricade outside Levi's Stadium

This article tagged under:

Miami Heat
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us