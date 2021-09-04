Menendez Scores First MLS Goal, Real Salt Lake Beats FC Dallas

Jonathan Menendez scored his first MLS goal and Real Salt Lake rallied to beat FC Dallas 3-2 on Saturday night.

Noah Powder's shot was deflected by a defender and parried away by goalkeeper Phelipe Megiolaro, but Menendez put away the rebound with a one-touch shot to give Real Salt Lake (8-8-6) the lead for good in the 54th minute.

Albert Rusnak scored on a roller from the top of the area to make it 3-1 in the 72nd.

Franco Jara's slow roller into the side-net gave FC Dallas (6-10-7) a 1-0 lead in the 19th minute, but Justen Glad headed home a ball-in by Aaron Herrera just before halftime to tie it.

Jesus Ferreira scored for Dallas in the 80th minute.

Real Salt Lake, coming off back-to-back away losses, has won four straight home matches, its longest streak since winning five straight at Rio Tinto Stadium in 2019.

