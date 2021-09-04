fc dallas

Menendez Scores First MLS Goal, Real Salt Lake Beats FC Dallas

FILE: Jonathan Menendez #10 of Real Salt Lake pushes the ball up field against the Austin FC during their game Aug. 14, 2021 at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy, Utah.
Chris Gardner/Getty Images

Jonathan Menendez scored his first MLS goal and Real Salt Lake rallied to beat FC Dallas 3-2 on Saturday night.

Noah Powder's shot was deflected by a defender and parried away by goalkeeper Phelipe Megiolaro, but Menendez put away the rebound with a one-touch shot to give Real Salt Lake (8-8-6) the lead for good in the 54th minute.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

Albert Rusnak scored on a roller from the top of the area to make it 3-1 in the 72nd.

Franco Jara's slow roller into the side-net gave FC Dallas (6-10-7) a 1-0 lead in the 19th minute, but Justen Glad headed home a ball-in by Aaron Herrera just before halftime to tie it.

Sports Connection

Connecting you to your favorite North Texas sports teams as well as sports news around the globe.

College Football 5 hours ago

Shough, Brooks Lead Texas Tech to 38-21 Win Over Houston

College Football 5 hours ago

Duggan, TCU Blow Out Duquense 45-3 as Teams Shorten Second Half

Jesus Ferreira scored for Dallas in the 80th minute.

Real Salt Lake, coming off back-to-back away losses, has won four straight home matches, its longest streak since winning five straight at Rio Tinto Stadium in 2019.

Click here to listen to the newest episode of the NBC 5 Sports podcast.
Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

fc dallas
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Video Entertainment Texas Today NBCLX Submit Photos or Vidoes Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us