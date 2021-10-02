Megiolaro, FC Dallas Tie 0-0 With Minnesota United

Phelipe Megiolaro had his first MLS shutout and FC Dallas tied 0-0 with Minnesota United on Saturday night.
The 22-year-old Megiolaro finished with six saves.
Tyler Miller had four saves for Minnesota (10-9-8).
Dallas (6-13-10) is winless, with four losses, in its last seven games.
Minnesota's Emanuel Reynoso was shown a red card for a serious foul in the 89th minute.
