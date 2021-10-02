fc dallas

Megiolaro, FC Dallas Tie 0-0 With Minnesota United

The shoutout was the first of 22-year-old Phelipe Megiolaro's career

FILE: Goalkeeper Phelipe Megiolaro #99 of FC Dallas warms up prior his first game of the 2021 MLS season at Toyota Stadium on April 17, 2021 in Frisco, Texas.
Omar Vega/Getty Images

Phelipe Megiolaro had his first MLS shutout and FC Dallas tied 0-0 with Minnesota United on Saturday night.

The 22-year-old Megiolaro finished with six saves.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

Tyler Miller had four saves for Minnesota (10-9-8).

Dallas (6-13-10) is winless, with four losses, in its last seven games.

Sports Connection

Connecting you to your favorite North Texas sports teams as well as sports news around the globe.

College Football 1 hour ago

Rogers Leads Mississippi State to Win Over No. 15 Texas A&M

Texas Rangers 2 hours ago

Lyles' Pitching, Heim's Homer Lead Rangers Past Indians

Minnesota's Emanuel Reynoso was shown a red card for a serious foul in the 89th minute.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

fc dallasPhelipe Megiolaro
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Video Entertainment Texas Today NBCLX Submit Photos or Vidoes Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us