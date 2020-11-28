College Football

McCormick Runs for Record 251 Yards, UTSA Beats North Texas

UTSA Roadrunners running back Sincere McCormick (3) runs and scores a touchdown during the game between the UTSA Roadrunners and the North Texas Mean Green on Nov. 28, 2020 at Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.
Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Sincere McCormick ran 23 times for a program-record 251 yards with two TDs to help UTSA beat North Texas 49-17 on Saturday.

It was the first 200-yard rushing game in UTSA's 10-year history as McCormick broke his own single-game record of 197 yards rushing that he set in the season opener on Sept. 12 -- a 51-48 double-overtime win against Texas State.

The Roadrunners (7-4, 5-2 Conference USA) were able to celebrate their senior day by ending a three-game losing streak to the Mean Green (3-4, 2-3) that included last season's 45-3 loss on Sept. 21, 2019, in Denton, Texas.

Sports Connection

Connecting you to your favorite North Texas sports teams as well as sports news around the globe.

texas high school football Nov 10

2020 Texas High School Football Playoff Schedules, Results

College Football 1 hour ago

East Carolina Scores 45 Points in 1st Half, Beats SMU 52-38

McCormick had 17 carries for 188 yards and a touchdown by halftime and sat out the fourth quarter. McCormick, a sophomore, needs 66 more yards to pass Jarveon Williams for the UTSA career rushing record (2,393).

UTSA's 410 yards rushing set a single-game program record.

Jaelon Darden had eight catches for 143 yards and a touchdown and Oscar Adaway III ran 15 times for 101 yards for North Texas.

Click here to listen to the newest episode of the NBC 5 Sports podcast.
Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

College Football
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us