McCormick Runs for Record 251 Yards, UTSA Beats North Texas

Sincere McCormick ran 23 times for a program-record 251 yards with two TDs to help UTSA beat North Texas 49-17 on Saturday.
It was the first 200-yard rushing game in UTSA's 10-year history as McCormick broke his own single-game record of 197 yards rushing that he set in the season opener on Sept. 12 -- a 51-48 double-overtime win against Texas State.
The Roadrunners (7-4, 5-2 Conference USA) were able to celebrate their senior day by ending a three-game losing streak to the Mean Green (3-4, 2-3) that included last season's 45-3 loss on Sept. 21, 2019, in Denton, Texas.
Sports Connection
Connecting you to your favorite North Texas sports teams as well as sports news around the globe.
McCormick had 17 carries for 188 yards and a touchdown by halftime and sat out the fourth quarter. McCormick, a sophomore, needs 66 more yards to pass Jarveon Williams for the UTSA career rushing record (2,393).
UTSA's 410 yards rushing set a single-game program record.
Jaelon Darden had eight catches for 143 yards and a touchdown and Oscar Adaway III ran 15 times for 101 yards for North Texas.
Click here to listen to the newest episode of the NBC 5 Sports podcast.