college basketball

Mays Not Returning as SMU Women's Coach After 5 Seasons

Mays leaves with a 58-80 record over five years

SMU Mustangs head coach Travis Mays looks on from the sideline during the American Athletic Conference womens college basketball game between the UConn Huskies and the SMU Mustangs on Jan. 5, 2020 at Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Texas.
Matthew Visinsky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

SMU coach Travis Mays will not return next season after compiling a 58-50 record over five seasons.

Athletic director Rick Hart said Monday night that he had decided not to renew Mays' contract.

"The on-court record of our teams did not reach the level of success we hoped for our program," Hart said.

Sports Connection

Connecting you to your favorite North Texas sports teams as well as sports news around the globe.

college basketball 1 hour ago

Cunningham 4th Freshman Big 12 Coaches Choose as Top Player

Rangers 1 hour ago

Foltynewicz Velocity Strong in All-Star's Fresh Start With Texas

The Mustangs, whose last NCAA Tournament appearance was in 2008, lost all six games they played this season. The last was Dec. 20, before the team decided not to play any more games because of health and safety concerns surrounding COVID-19.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Mays played three seasons in the NBA after being a two-time Southwest Conference player of the year at Texas. He guided SMU to only one postseason appearance, a berth in the 2017 Women's NIT.

When hired in 2016, Mays replaced Rhonda Rompola, who had been head coach for 25 seasons and at the time had been part of 35 of the program's 40 seasons.

Rompola led the Mustangs to seven NCAA Tournaments, the last in the season they had a program-record 24 wins.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

college basketballtravis mays
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us