Mavs star Luka Doncic leaves Christmas Day game with calf strain

By The Associated Press

Dec 25, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) celebrates after making a three point basket against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the first quarter at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic limped off the court in the second quarter and was ruled out of a Christmas Day game against Minnesota with a left calf strain.

Doncic was running a play on offense he stopped, passed and reached toward his lower legs Wednesday. He stayed where he was until the Mavs could call timeout and he could leave the court with 2:31 remaining in the first half.

It was the second game back for Doncic after the five-time All-Star missed two games with a left heel contusion.

Doncic missed five games this season with a right wrist sprain and had been sidelined eight times before the Christmas meeting with the Timberwolves.

The Mavericks trailed by 13 when Doncic left the game and were down 57-40 at halftime in a matchup of last season's Western Conference finalists. Dallas won that series.

