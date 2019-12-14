Mavericks

Mavs Star Doncic Won’t Return vs Heat After Injuring Ankle

Doncic left the game less than two minutes into the first quarter

Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks leaves the game in the first half against the Miami Heat at American Airlines Center on Dec. 14, 2019 in Dallas, Texas.
Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Luka Doncic was ruled out of a game against Miami after the young Dallas Mavericks star sprained his right ankle early in the first quarter.

The reigning rookie of the year's right foot landed on the foot of Heat guard Kendrick Nunn on a drive less than two minutes into the game Saturday night.

Doncic lost control of the ball for a turnover and limped off the court before going down behind the basket while play continued at the other end. He got up a short time later but went straight to the locker room. The team said X-rays were negative but he wouldn't return.

Sports Connection

Connecting you to your favorite North Texas sports teams as well as sports news around the globe.

Mavericks 4 hours ago

Doncic Injures Ankle, Mavs Rally, Fall to Heat in OT

BMW Dallas Marathon 4 hours ago

North Texas Families Participate in BMW Dallas Marathon Weekend

The 20-year-old is averaging 30.4 points, 9.9 rebounds and 9.3 assists per game while leading the resurgent Mavericks to the Southwest Division lead.

Doncic was playing two nights after dazzling a crowd in Mexico City with a pre-game speech in Spanish before scoring 41 points with 12 rebounds and 11 assists in a 122-111 victory over Detroit. It was his NBA-leading eighth triple-double of the season.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

MavericksLuka Doncic
Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Excellent Educator Texas Connects Us Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment COZI TV About NBC 5 Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us