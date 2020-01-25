Mavs Set to Acquire Cauley-Stein from Warriors: AP Sources

Three people with knowledge of the deal say the Dallas Mavericks are on the verge of acquiring center Willie Cauley-Stein in a trade with the Golden State Warriors.
Dallas moved quickly on a replacement after losing Dwight Powell to a season-ending Achilles injury. The Warriors will get a second-round pick in this year's draft.
The Mavericks acquired Justin Patton and cash in a separate deal with Oklahoma City. Dallas will make room from Cauley-Stein by waiving Patton. The Thunder got rookie Isaiah Roby from the Mavericks.
The 7-foot Cauley-Stein, who missed all of training camp and the exhibition games because of a left foot injury, is averaging 7.9 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.5 assists and a team-leading 1.22 blocks in 41 games with 37 starts for the Warriors. He has scored in double figures 17 times.
A video of Cauley-Stein was still included on Golden State's Twitter feed for "Game Day" ahead of a matchup Friday night against the Pacers at Chase Center.
The No. 6 pick in the 2015 draft, Cauley-Stein averaged 10.1 points and 6.4 rebounds with the Sacramento Kings during the 2018-19 season before joining the Warriors.
Patton was the 16th overall pick by Chicago in 2017 but has played sparingly in three seasons with three teams: Minnesota, Philadelphia and Oklahoma City.
Roby was a second-round pick by the Mavericks last season and has yet to make his NBA debut. He's been shuffling back and forth between the Mavericks and the Texas Legends, their G-League affiliate.