Mavs Requiring COVID-19 Vaccine or a Negative Test to Attend Games at American Airlines Center

The Dallas Mavericks are requiring all fans who attend games at the American Airlines Center this season to show proof of full COVID-19 vaccination, or show that they had a negative test taken 48 hours prior to the game, with certain exceptions.

Exceptions exist for children under the age of 12 who are not seated within 15 feet of the court. Since they are not able to be vaccinated they are not required to comply with the vaccine or testing requirements.

However, everyone over the age of 2 must still wear a mask inside the arena unless actively eating or drinking, in accordance with Dallas County's mask mandate.

The team said beginning Oct. 1, fans can upload the desired documents and check-in by following the steps on MavsCheckin.com for seamless entry into the arena. For those who do not have access to a smartphone, all attendees must bring a printed or digital copy of negative test results or a physical COVID-19 vaccination card.

A list of Dallas County COVID-19 testing facilities can be found here.

The Mavericks said they will have staff at each door of the AAC checking proof of negative tests and vaccination status and that those who are not in compliance will not be allowed in the arena.

Further details can be found on the Mavs' website, on their 2021-2022 Health and Safety Protocols page.

On Wednesday, Mavericks guard Trey Burke told reporters after practice that he has yet to receive the vaccination. According to NBA policies, players who haven’t received the COVID-19 vaccination will be tested far more often than their vaccinated colleagues and face a slew of other restrictions.

The Mavs' pre-season tip-off is Wednesday, Oct. 6 against the Utah Jazz.