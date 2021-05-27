Mavs Mania Sweeps North Texas Ahead of Playoff Game at Home

Friday night, the Mavericks will face off against the Los Angeles Clippers at home in the third game of the NBA playoffs.

It will be the team’s first playoff game at home in six years and the first in which the American Airlines Center is packed near capacity, providing fans plenty of reasons to be excited.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Just 24 hours until tip-off, fans were streaming into the Mavericks’ fan shop, stocking up on new gear before the game.

"I think the new generation, new team, new vibe,” said Jafar Mazumdar explaining his enthusiasm for the season.

He was nearly brought to tears reminiscing on the team’s 2011 championship win.

Like others stopping by the shop, he said he believed this year’s roster has what it takes to pull it off again.

"You're going to have just over 16,000 people here in this building, and they're going to be rowdy, loud and proud. And all of the fans are going to be going nuts over Luka and the rest of the Mavericks seeing if they can knock off these clippers and sweep them if possible,” said the team’s game night emcee Chris Arnold.

It's the largest crowd allowed back in AAC since the night the NBA announced it would suspend the season.

Last year’s playoffs were then held in a bubble, making Friday’s game the first at home since 2016 and the first at home for most on the roster, including the man driving so much of the demand.

"Luka is a game-changer. He's a mini GOAT in training if you will,” said Spencer Naegle.

Those hoping to watch the game at AAC can expect a hefty price tag.

Taking a look at TicketMaster, the cheapest seats for game three as of Thursday afternoon were more than $170.

More premium court side seats could set someone back $1,200 each.

For Sunday’s game, the prices have climbed even higher with a single premium ticket listed for $2,000.

"You've got an underdog team doing great things. You've got a superstar who's performing. Luka is unstoppable and the Maverick fans are here to watch,” said Arnold.

Before Friday and Sunday’s games, the team will be offering the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine on Victory Plaza.

It will be available to anyone 18 and older, no appointment necessary.