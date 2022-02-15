Luka Doncic

Mavs Guard Luka Doncic Named Player of the Week

For the fifth time, Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic is the Western Conference Player of the Week.

The league announced the honor Monday for games played from Feb. 7-13 when Doncic "led the Mavericks to a 2-1 week with averages of 43.0 points (.532 FG, .500 3FG), 10.3 rebounds, 8.3 assists, and 1.0 blocks in 37.3 minutes. He scored 129 total points during the week, the most over a three-game span in franchise history."

With 16 wins, Mavs legend Dirk Nowitzki is the only Maverick to have won the award more times.

Doncic, 22, will make his third consecutive All-Star appearance in Cleveland this weekend. He is averaging 27 points, 9 rebounds, 9 assists and 35 minutes in 42 games this season.

The Mavericks are currently 33-24 this year but have gone 17-6 since New Year's Eve. They are in fifth place in the Western Conference.

