Mavs guard Dante Exum injures wrist, and there's no timetable for a return

Dallas Mavericks guard Dante Exum injured his right wrist during training camp in Las Vegas

By The Associated Press

May 28, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Dante Exum (0) dribbles against Minnesota Timberwolves guard Mike Conley (10) during the second quarter of game four of the western conference finals for the 2024 NBA playoffs at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Dallas Mavericks guard Dante Exum injured his right wrist during training camp in Las Vegas, and the team gave no timetable for a return.

The injury to Exum comes after star guard Luka Doncic sustained a calf injury during a workout before the Mavericks left for Las Vegas. The team said Friday updates on Exum would be “provided as appropriate.”

Guard Kyrie Irving broke a thumb during a workout not long after the Mavericks lost to Boston in five games in the NBA Finals in June. Irving said when camp opened that he was progressing well.

Exum is entering his second season with the Mavericks after the fifth overall pick from the 2015 draft spent the previous two years playing overseas.

The 29-year-old Australian averaged 7.8 points in 55 games with 17 starts last regular season. His playing time was sporadic in the playoffs, when he averaged 2.0 points while playing 21 of Dallas' 22 games.

The loss of Exum for an extended time could hurt depth at guard for the Mavs, who added former Golden State star Klay Thompson in the offseason.

