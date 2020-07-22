Mavs Gift Computer Lab to Arlington Homeless Shelter

The Dallas Mavericks foundation completed renovation on a computer lab at Arlington Life Shelter Wednesday, the foundation said in a press release.

Part of a larger $5 million project for Arlington Life Shelter, the computer lab contains brand-new desktop computers, headphones, desks, chairs and other gadgets in a two-story, 12,000 square-foot facility.

"The mural in the new lab says 'Learn from yesterday. Live for today. Hope in tomorrow'," SVP of External Affairs and President of Mavs Foundation Katie Edwards said in the press release. "We hope this space provides much needed technology to take steps towards 'A New Day. A New Home. A New Life.' But that it also provides hope and encouragement as we walk beside them in that journey."

The Mavericks also added sanitation station, supplies and other personal protective equipment (PPE). According to the foundation, the PPE was put in place to " further serve the community and slow the spread of COVID-19."