Mavericks

Mavs Gift Computer Lab to Arlington Homeless Shelter

Dallas Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks foundation completed renovation on a computer lab at Arlington Life Shelter Wednesday, the foundation said in a press release.

Part of a larger $5 million project for Arlington Life Shelter, the computer lab contains brand-new desktop computers, headphones, desks, chairs and other gadgets in a two-story, 12,000 square-foot facility.

"The mural in the new lab says 'Learn from yesterday. Live for today. Hope in tomorrow'," SVP of External Affairs and President of Mavs Foundation Katie Edwards said in the press release. "We hope this space provides much needed technology to take steps towards 'A New Day. A New Home. A New Life.' But that it also provides hope and encouragement as we walk beside them in that journey."

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Jul 21

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

Tyler 3 hours ago

Best Friends Given 2% Survival Rate at Birth Beat the Odds, Graduate Together

The Mavericks also added sanitation station, supplies and other personal protective equipment (PPE). According to the foundation, the PPE was put in place to " further serve the community and slow the spread of COVID-19."

This article tagged under:

Mavericks
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us