Mavs Fined $750,000 for ‘Organization's Desire to Lose the Game,' Improve Draft Chances

The NBA on Friday fined Mark Cuban's Dallas Mavericks $750,000, accusing them of sitting key players during an elimination game to improve their chances in next month's draft lottery.

The league issued a statement Friday afternoon on Twitter saying the team violated the league's player resting policy and "demonstrated through actions and public statements the organization's desire to lose the game in order to improve the chances of keeping its first-round pick in the 2023 NBA Draft."

After playing the first quarter, the Mavs sat Luka Doncic for most of the game. Five other players missed the game due to rest or injury recovery. The Dallas Morning News reports the Bulls sat out key players too, but only the Mavericks were fined.

"The Dallas Mavericks' decision to restrict key players from fully participating in an elimination game last Friday against Chicago undermined the integrity of our sport," said Joe Dumars, NBA executive vice president, head of basketball operations. "The Mavericks' actions failed our fans and our league."

The league said there was no evidence that the players who played in the game were not playing to win.

The Mavericks lost to the Bulls by three points, 115-112.

As of this writing, there has been no statement from the Mavericks or Cuban regarding the fine, which appears to be the largest yet levied against the club.

Cuban was fined $600,000 in 2018 after the league said the owner told his players "losing is our best option" because they weren't competing for a playoff spot. The league said Cuban talked about the remarks in a 30-minute podcast interview with Hall of Famer Julius Erving.