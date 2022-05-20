Mavs Fall Into 0-2 Hole With Game 2 Loss to Golden State

After jumping out to a lead of 19 before the half, the Dallas Mavericks started the second half cold, falling into an 0-2 hole in the Western Conference Finals with a 126-117 loss to the Golden State Warriors Friday night in San Francisco.

Golden State led by as many as 10 before winning Game 2 by nine. The Warriors are now 8-0 at home during the playoffs.

Games 3 and 4 return to Dallas with the friendly home crowd at American Airlines Center. Game 3 is Sunday night in Dallas; Game 4 is Tuesday night in Dallas.

Doncic finished the night with 42 points, five rebounds and eight assists. Jalen Brunson scored 31 with seven rebounds and five assists.

For the Warriors, Steph Curry had 32 points, eight rebounds and five assists. Four of the five Golden State starters hit double digits Friday night, as did Jordan Poole scoring 23 off the bench.

